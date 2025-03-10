The Las Vegas Raiders have a new head coach, general manager, and quarterback but are keeping their elite talent. They signed edge rusher Maxx Crosby to a massive contract extension just before NFL free agency. After the deal, Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer detailed the conversations around Crosby before the three-year extension. The Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and Seattle Seahawks all tried to trade for Crosby.

“Meanwhile, other teams, given the regime change, were inquiring. Seattle proposed a deal that would send Geno Smith and DK Metcalf to Vegas for Crosby. The Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders checked in, too. The Raiders rebuffed that interest, showing Crosby their resolve.”

Breer had previously reported the Seahawks' rumor, just before the DK Metcalf deal. Seattle tried to dump Smith and Metcalf on the Raiders before both the Crosby extension and Metcalf trade to the Steelers. After new Vegas GM Jon Spytek declined that deal, he sent a third-rounder to Seattle for Smith. They got a second-rounder for Metcalf.

Both the Bills and Commanders lost on Championship Sunday to long-time rivals. Bringing in Crosby would have been a big statement to the Chiefs and Eagles. Now that the Raiders extended Crosby, where can they turn?

The Raiders take Maxx Crosby off a baren trade market

After losing out on Crosby, the Bills cut Von Miller but are not opposed to a reunion. They needed to free up money to give Josh Allen a historic contract after his first MVP award. But one could imagine their plans looked very different if the Raiders had traded Crosby. They need a pass rusher who can get after Patrick Mahomes and Crosby is among the few in the league who can.

The Commanders also parted with a veteran pass rusher this offseason in Jonathan Allen. He had spent his entire career in Washington but injuries cost him about half of 2024. They are certainly looking for a pass rusher but also need offensive weapons around Jayden Daniels.

With both Crosby and Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett off the trade market. the Bills and Commanders should attack free agency. Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat is coming off an amazing performance in the Super Bowl and could get a big contract this spring. He would be the perfect fit for both teams after losing out on Crosby and could create a bidding war. The Eagles could use him back with Bryce Huff's well-documented struggles potentially carrying over to next year.