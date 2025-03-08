Once DK Metcalf requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, there were many viable suitors for the 27-year-old receiver. With multiple landing spots for Metcalf, the Seahawks almost pawned him off to the Raiders in their Geno Smith trade. However, to acquire Metcalf and Smith, the Seahawks wanted Maxx Crosby in return from the Raiders. While that trade never materialized, it eventually led to the Raiders coughing up a third-round pick for Smith, per Albert Breer on X.

“The Seahawks opened trade discussions with the Raiders with this blockbuster proposal—Geno Smith and DK Metcalf to Vegas for Maxx Crosby,” Breer wrote. “Vegas QUICKLY shot that down, and told Seattle that Crosby was not available. But talks continued, and led to Geno becoming a Raider.”

Not only is it wild for the Seahawks to try to trade for Crosby — who just signed a historic contract extension with the Raiders — but they tried to do so with a 27-year-old receiver and a veteran quarterback.

If the Raiders wanted to trade Crosby, they wouldn't have signed him to a three-year, $106.5 million contract.

And even if Vegas was willing to trade Crosby, it was wishful thinking to expect Metcalf and Smith to move the needle enough for the Raiders to part ways with their star pass rusher.

Regardless of their original offer and how ludicrous it might be, it's eventually what landed Smith to reunite with his former head coach Pete Carroll.

Now, the Raiders have a serviceable quarterback. They might not have much else, but they have the quarterback for now.

Considering the weak quarterback class in the 2025 NFL Draft, it appears the Raiders just wanted a short-term solution with Smith, creating more flexibility for Las Vegas to address other positions in the draft.

If the Raiders can acquire a pass-catcher in the draft — or even if they drafted Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick — their offense would look significantly better than if they used their first-round selection on a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders.

Trading up for a quarterback in this year's draft would also be a bit silly, so dishing a late third-round pick to the Seahawks for a quarterback with familiarity with Carroll is one of the best moves the Raiders could've done given the circumstances.

Had they traded Crosby away, it'd be a much different story for the Raiders.