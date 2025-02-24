As NFL Draft season heats up, we get more and more data points about some of the top prospects on the board. Plenty of those questions will be filled at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis during the last week of February and the beginning of March.

One of the most scrutinized position groups of every draft class, but especially this one in 2025, is the quarterbacks. This crop of signal callers is perceived to be weaker than in most years, so the Combine will be very important for some of them to answer those questions that teams have about their potential.

Despite some of those questions that are still lingering around Cam Ward, the top quarterback in 2025 on many boards, he still doesn't know whether he is going to throw at the Combine or not. However, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Notre Dame standout Riley Leonard all will throw, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ward's decision will be a big one, and everyone is eagerly awaiting his Combine plans following the announcement that Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will wait until his Pro Day to throw. Ward and Sanders are widely seen as the two top quarterbacks in this class, so there is a chance that the players behind them on draft boards will have a chance to catch up.

How Cam Ward can benefit from throwing at the NFL Combine

Cam Ward has a chance to really cement himself as the No. 1 quarterback in this draft class if he chooses to throw at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Ward has some red flags that pop up when you watch him on tape, but none of those would really pop up in a Combine setting.

Ward is arguably the best pure passer in his draft class when it comes down to arm strength and accuracy. The ball pops off of his hand and he has some great ball placement littered throughout his film. While he doesn't have a true A+ arm, Ward can make any throw on the field, which would look very good at a Combine especially next to some quarterbacks who don't have all of those qualities.

Ward also has no problem throwing on the move, so he would be able to show that off this week in Indianapolis. While some evaluators may be stuck between him and Sanders, Ward showing off at the Combine could be enough to sway them in his favor.

Some of Ward's weaknesses, primarily carelessness with the ball and spotty decision making at times, won't show up in a routes on air setting like the one he will see this week. As a result, it would be a smart decision for Ward to throw in Indianapolis.