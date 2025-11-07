Jayden Daniels has avoided the worst-case scenario. After the Washington Commanders quarterback went down with a freak arm injury, fans feared the worst. Based on how the arm looked after the injury, it seemed like surgery, and thus extended time on the bench, was the only option.

Apparently, Jayden Daniels' injury isn't as severe as it seems, based on Ian Rapoport's report.

“Sources: #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ MRI and medical opinions revealed positive news, as his dislocated left elbow is not as serious as originally anticipated,” Rapoport posted. “There was no ligament damage & he won't need surgery. Daniels will not be immediately placed on Injured Reserve.”

Daniels suffered the brutal injury during garbage time against the Seattle Seahawks. With Washington down big in the fourth quarter, the Commanders quarterback was sacked and took a hard fall. Daniels' elbow bent in an unnatural direction, his arm placed in a cast as he exited the building. Most injuries that looked like Daniels would've required surgery, but the sophomore QB has dodged a major bullet.

That being said, Daniels will still be missing some time. The fact that he wasn't placed on the IR is good: an IR designation would require at least a four-week break in action. Still, with the Commanders sitting at 3-6 after the Seahawks loss, missing Daniels is a tough loss for a team that had Super Bowl aspirations coming into the season.

With Daniels being out for the foreseeable future, Marcus Mariota will likely get the nod as the Commanders' starting quarterback. Mariota has started a few games this season due to injury. The Commanders are 1-2 this season with Mariota as the starter, their latest loss coming against the Chiefs in Week 8. They will take on another top contender in the Detroit Lions in Week 10, then the Miami Dolphins the following week, before finally going on their much-needed bye week.