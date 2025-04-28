Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is signing with the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hunter Renfrow did not play in 2024, and he is making a return to the NFL in 2025, hoping to carve out a role with the Panthers.

After starring with the Clemson football program, Renfrow joined the Raiders in the 2019 season. He had two solid years before putting together a 1,000-yard season that netted him a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2021. He was much less productive in 2022 and 2023. He was eventually released by the Raiders.

Renfrow recently visited the Raiders, but he is now joining a new team in the Panthers. There were previous rumors about Renfrow retiring from football, but he shut that down in a joking way. Now with teams having clarity on their rosters after the NFL Draft took place, the Panthers decided to bite and bring in Renfrow.

The Panthers have an interesting receiver room, and Renfrow is not the only addition that was made this offseason. Players like Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are returning for 2025, but the Panthers brought in Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft, and later on brought in Colorado's Jimmy Horn Jr. in the sixth round.

It might be a bit of a crowded room for Renfrow, but he will be a valuable veteran for the younger players to lean on, and he will have an opportunity to earn a spot on the team.

The Panthers are intent on giving Bryce Young every chance to pick up where he left off after his strong finish to the 2025 season. The wide receiver room got an infusion of talent this offseason, and if will be interesting to see how Renfrow fares and if he is able to earn a spot on the roster for the regular season.