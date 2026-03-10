After pulling out of his $1 million open boxing challenge against Le'Veon Bell, WWE star Logan Paul is still catching strays from the former NFL running back.

Bell posted a picture of Paul's head on the body of a duck on Monday, Mar. 9, 2026, calling him “ducky” for avoiding the fight. Paul claimed WWE wouldn't let him fight Bell, but the former NFL star questioned this, given Brock Lesnar's MMA career and even Paul's boxing history.

“It’s just so weird to me the [WWE] let Brock Lesnar do MMA while UNDER CONTRACT .. they also let [Logan Paul] fight Dillion Danis UNDER CONTRACT, but for some reason won’t let Logan fight me ..,” Bell wrote with three thinking face emojis. “Seems a little DUCKY if you ask me [three duck emojis].”

it’s just so weird to me the @WWE let Brock Lesnar do MMA while UNDER CONTRACT .. they also let @LoganPaul fight Dillion Danis UNDER CONTRACT, but for some reason won’t let Logan fight me .. 🤔🤔🤔 seems a little DUCKY if you ask me 🦆🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/fIQiaU0z8x — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 9, 2026

It doesn't appear Bell will let it go until he gets to box Paul. Bell also called out Paul for recently showing his contract on his phone, insinuating that there was never one written.

he literally acts as if he’s about to show us the contract on his phone but makes sure we can’t see what’s actually on the screen .. why did he lie about that? AND he stuttering like a mf saying he “had it drawn up” .. he was hoping ppl were believing it 😭😭😭🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆 https://t.co/xmXVDde2Nw pic.twitter.com/XtN2UNmzwE — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 10, 2026

Fans will have to wait and see if the fight ever happens. All signs pointed to it going down, but Paul withdrew from the fight before it could happen.

Why did Logan Paul pull out of his boxing match against Le'Veon Bell?

After seemingly coming to terms with Bell for a boxing match, Paul withdrew from the fight on Sunday, Mar. 8, 2026. Paul alleged that WWE wouldn't allow him to fight Bell, claiming he was “too valuable of a WWE Superstar to be fighting bums.”

This came after Paul issued an open challenge to NFL players. Paul has been beefing with Tom Brady ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, and he was eager to fight anyone bold enough to step up.

Bell was one of the many who reached out. He was willing to meet Paul's terms, such as putting up a $1 million wager and flying to his gym. However, it has now fallen through, and it is unclear if it will ever happen.