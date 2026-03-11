Trey Hendrickson entered free agency this offseason after the Cincinnati Bengals opted not to give him a franchise tag. With rumors running rampant around the NFL, it sounds like Hendrickson plans to make a decision about which team he will sign with soon.

Reports indicate that the 31-year-old edge rusher will decide which team to sign with on Wednesday, March 11, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. No teams were listed in the report, so it is currently unknown who he could sign with or what offers he is mulling over.

“Free agent pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is expected to make a formal decision tomorrow, per sources. Several teams continue to monitor the market and remain interested. He has offers on the table.”

Rumors speculated on Tuesday that interested teams are not meeting the $30 million annual deal Trey Hendrickson has been demanding this offseason. It is speculated that teams are offering the nine-year veteran closer to $20 million annually. But only time will tell exactly what kind of contract Hendrickson will sign.

Hendrickson and the Bengals were in contract talks for several months last season and ultimately agreed on a one-year deal worth $30 million. It allowed the four-time Pro Bowler to play and renegotiate a new contract in 2026. Unfortunately, it was a gamble that didn't quite pay off, as Trey Hendrickson missed 10 games with hip and back issues.

However, he's been rather consistent throughout most of his career since becoming a starter for the first time in 2020 with the New Orleans Saints. He's recorded double-digit sacks in four of the last six seasons and has been one of the best edge rushers in the league during that span. Trey Hendrickson has recorded 236 combined tackles (162 total), 81 sacks, and 15 forced fumbles throughout his career.