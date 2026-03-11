In a couple of weeks, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski will be in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, and the iconic tight end wants to fight WWE Superstar Logan Paul.

Speaking to Kay Adams on Up & Adams, Gronkowski criticized Paul for backing out of his boxing match against Le'Veon Bell, saying his excuse that WWE wouldn't allow him to fight was a front, calling it the “biggest crap of all time.”

Now, if Paul is willing to fight anyone, Gronkowski is here to answer the call. He is willing to take on Paul in the ring if the WWE star is allowed.

“If Logan Paul wants a piece of me, I'm down to throw it down on the field… I'll whoop his ass.” Gronk responds to Logan Paul calling him out 👀@RobGronkowski | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/HCSi9aCZGk — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 10, 2026

“If Logan Paul wants a piece of me, I'm down throw it down on the field [at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic],” Gronkowski said, promising, “I'll whoop his a*s.”

Will Logan Paul and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski fight?

At the very least, Paul and Gronkowski will meet on the field on Saturday, Mar. 21. They are both participating in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, and in his interview with Adams, Gronkowski revealed he isn't on the same team as Paul.

So, they will have an opportunity to settle their differences with Paul on the field. Gronkowski seemed okay with the idea that it escalates beyond the field, though.

Paul has been beefing with various NFL players and legends. His feud with Tom Brady has taken a backseat after he pulled out of his boxing match against Bell.

Gronkowski got involved in the feud after he was seen in a video where Brady called Paul a “b***h.” Gronkowski was initially hesitant to agree, but he did say that he didn't know “if [Paul's] got” what it takes to be on the football field.

Ultimately, Gronkowski was just amused by Brady's antics. “I didn't know Tom could be such a s**t talker!” he said at the end of the video.