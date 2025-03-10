Odell Beckham Jr. has responded to recent allegations involving him in a lawsuit filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The lawsuit, filed in October by Ashley Parham, claims that Combs and members of his entourage drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2018. The alleged incident took place at a private home in Orinda, California.

In light of these serious allegations, Beckham took to social media to clarify his involvement, expressing disbelief at the lawsuit’s mention of his name.

“I have been informed of the allegations about me in a suit in CA,” Beckham said. “I really can’t even believe that my name is mentioned in that matter. There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit. I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don’t think I have ever even been to Orinda, CA.”

The former Miami Dolphin continued to deny any wrongdoing.

“I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone. I'm confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed,” he said.

His statement underscores his commitment to clearing his name and refuting the accusations altogether.

The lawsuit also names comedian Druski, who has similarly denied the allegations.

“This allegation is a fabricated lie,” Druski wrote. “I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 — I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.

As the legal process continues, Beckham’s strong stance against the claims made against him remains clear. The outcome of the case will ultimately depend on the evidence and legal proceedings. However, Beckham has made it clear that he intends to fight the accusations and clear his name.