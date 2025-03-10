Following being named in a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and social media influencer Druski have denied the allegations. They were named along with Jaguar Wright in the lawsuit.

Druski took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a statement on the matter. He denied the allegations, pointing to how he was not a public figure at the time of the allegations.

“This allegation is a fabricated lie,” his post began. “I wasn't a public figure in 2018 — I was broke[,] living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.

“My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I'm fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives,” he continued.

Beckham commented on his post, sharing his opinion. He also denied the allegations and seems confident that will come to light eventually.

“Boy[,] I'll tell [you] what,” Beckham's response started. “This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno[w] who I am, I kno[w] who [you] are, keep [your] head. That name will be cleared. [S**t's] stupid.”

Druski and Beckham's denials came after they were named in a lawsuit from Ashley Parham made in October 2024. Per The Standard, she alleged that she was “drugged, kidnapped, and assaulted by multiple individuals” after she made it known she believed Diddy had something to do with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

How the Diddy allegations will impact Odell Beckham Jr., Druski

We will have to see how being named in the Diddy lawsuit affects Beckham and Druski. Previously, Beckham and Druski struck up a friendship. Druski is known for working with musicians for their music videos, including Jack Harlow and Drake.

Beckham, meanwhile, is searching for a home as NFL free agency begins. He is coming off a disappointing season in 2024, during which he played in nine games for the Miami Dolphins.

In those games, Beckham only caught nine passes for 55 yards. It was his lowest catches and yardage total of his career. The year before, he played in 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens, logging 565 yards and three touchdowns.

He has been jumping around since being traded from the New York Giants in 2019. He played two full seasons with the Cleveland Browns before being traded mid-season to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Beckham helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl win that year.

Prior to being traded to the Browns, he played five seasons with the Giants. He exploded onto the scene in 2014, winning Rookie of the Year after his 1,305-yard, 12-touchdown season.