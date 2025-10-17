The Los Angeles Rams will be in London facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, but they will not have Puka Nacua on the field as he continues to deal with his injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Rams ruled out WR Puka Nacua, who has an ankle injury, for Sunday’s game in London versus the Jaguars,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nacua suffered the ankle injury in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens and has not practiced at all heading into their next game. That means that Davante Adams will have to step up, as well as Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, and others while Nacua is sidelined.

Head coach Sean McVay spoke about Nacua's status this week and let reporters know that it would take some variables for the wide receiver to get back on the field.

“There's a difference between return to play, return to performance,” McVay said. “You want to put him in a position to have successful outcomes. I do think some of that is reflected in, is he able to go through practice and really get a good feel to allow him to feel comfortable and confident in what we would be asking if he goes?

“If not, then you have a ton of confidence in the group that with the guys that'll be asked to take on bigger roles. You don't ever replace a stud like him, but we've got a lot of confidence in the other guys if that's the case.”

Nacua has had a strong season so far and is currently No. 3 in receiving yards with 616, only behind Ja'Marr Chase and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He's also second in the league with 54 receptions.

His presence will be missed on the field, but Matthew Stafford knows how to spread the ball around, and that's what he'll do against a Jaguars defense that has played well this season.