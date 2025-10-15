The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 5-1, but their list of injuries keeps getting longer. Baker Mayfield led the team to another big win against the San Francisco 49ers without Mike Evans or Chris Godwin. Now, an NFC clash with the Detroit Lions looms on Monday night. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, Emeka Egbuka is the latest injury casualty the team has suffered so far this season.

Egbuka has been a revelation for the Buccaneers as a rookie. With him on the field, Mayfield has a reliable target who has torn up opposing secondaries since Week 1. However, a hamstring injury bothered the first-year pro in Week 6, limiting him to just two catches. His status for Week 7 isn't looking good, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

“I think probably the most important thing I heard was that he's not expected to play this week,” Rapoport said. “It sounds to be like less bad than Mike Evans, which was three to four weeks, but bad enough that they know he's unlikely to play this weekend.”

💻 @RapSheet #WeAreTheKrewe is off to a blazing 5-1 start but could be without their star rookie WR Emeka Egbuka, who is dealing with a hamstring injury:#NFL @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/So7NfPVGvE — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) October 15, 2025

Egbuka, Evans, and Godwin are one of the best receiving trios in the NFL when healthy. However, Mayfield has yet to play a game with all three of them plus Bucky Irving on the field. Despite that, the Buccaneers continue to win behind MVP efforts from their quarterback. However, the Lions pose a much tougher test for a Tampa Bay offense lacking the majority of its receiving corps.

Tez Johnson broke out for the Buccaneers in Week 6, giving Mayfield a decent weapon to use in the meantime. Despite his production, Tampa Bay needs its starters to get back to full health in order to make the team's Super Bowl dreams a reality. For now, though, the Buccaneers will have to build a game plan without their stars and hope Mayfield has a bit more magic in him.