It was anything but easy for the Green Bay Packers as they met the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The hosts had interim head coach Mike Kafka on the sidelines and backup quarterback Jameis Winston under center, but they pushed the Packers to the limit before dropping a 27-20 decision. Jordan Love threw a pair of touchdown passes against the Giants pass defense and the last one to wideout Christian Watson proved to be the difference maker in the game.

CHRISTIAN WATSON MOSSED 2 DEFENDERS FOR THE TD 🤯 Packers regain the lead, 27-20 after 2-pt. conversion!

Prior to the spectacular 17-yard TD reception by Watson, the Packers trailed 20-19 with slightly more than four minutes to go in the final quarter. However, Watson was able to secure the lead with his leaping catch and the Packers added a successful two-point conversion.

Love explained that the Packers saw that Watson appeared to have 1 on 1 coverage, so he decided to throw to him. “I put up a jump ball in his direction and he did a great job of going up and getting it,” Love said during his postgame media session. “I didn't try to do anything with that throw other than put it in a place where he could go up and get it and nobody else could touch it.”

Giants gave the Packers a significant battle

The Giants (2-9) have been in a state of disarray for much of the season, and they were forced to go into the battle with without rookie stars Bo Skattebo and Jaxson Dart. Nevertheless, the Giants pushed the Packers (6-3-1) all over the field for the majority of the game. Jameis Winston took over at quarterback this week for the concussed Dart and he completed 19 of 29 passes for 201 yards.

Giants running backs Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy hurt the Packers with their ground game. Singletary scored two rushing touchdowns while Tracy ran for 88 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

Love completed 13 of 24 passes for 175 yards and 3 TDs. Watson caught 4 passes for 46 yards and 2 TDs.