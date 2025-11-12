The wide receiver position is arguably the most important in most fantasy football leagues. Receivers can put up monster points each week and represent the majority of the starting lineup on most teams. Plus, they are plentiful both during your startup draft and on the waiver wire each week.

There are only two teams on bye in Week 11 are the Colts and Saints. That means that practically no fantasy-relevant receivers (sorry Chris Olave, Michael Pittman Jr.) are out on bye. But between bye weeks, injuries, and poor matchups, it can be difficult to determine which players to start and which to keep on the bench.

So which receivers have the best matchups this week? And which players should you take out of your starting lineups?

Below we will explore which wide receivers you should start and sit for Week 11 of the 2025 fantasy football season.

Start ‘Em

Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI (vs. SF)

Arizona has made it a priority to target Harrison early and often over the past two weeks. And the second-year receiver is paying those targets off with impressive touchdown catches.

Harrison has 10 receptions for 129 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the last two games combined. Those touchdowns alone are making him more viable for fantasy football than earlier this season.

Meanwhile, the matchup in Week 11 is somewhat promising.

The 49ers as so banged up on defense that it is tough know they'll perform against the Cardinals. Statistically, they are a middle of the road defense without compensating for those injuries.

I'm putting Harrison as a start because I see him getting plenty of targets against San Francisco.

Rashee Rice, KC (at DEN)

Rice has lived up to his huge expectations after returning from his six-game suspension.

The 25-year-old receiver already has 20 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in just three games. He quickly emerged as the team's top receiving option, just as predicted.

That alone should make him a priority to start each week throughout the rest of the season. And that is still the case against a stout Denver defense.

I can see the Broncos taking away the deep passing game, but they may still be vulnerable to short passes. That is where Rice thrives.

Don't overthink it, start Rashee Rice no matter what.

A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. DET)

This one is the perfect combination of talent and a great matchup.

The Eagles will host the Lions in Week 11, a team which once again has a depleted secondary. Detroit's defense is also good at stopping the run, which could eliminate the possibility of a Saquon Barkley-focused game plan.

I know that Brown has been a streaky fantasy football asset this season. But when he hits, he really hits.

If Brown has another game like he did against Minnesota (four receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns) then he could almost single-handedly win you Week 11.

Feel free to use the same rationale to start DeVonta Smith if you wish. But I prefer Brown against Detroit's defense.

Other Starts: Romeo Doubs, GB (at NYG); Jordan Addison, MIN (vs. CHI)

Sit ‘Em

Xavier Worthy, KC (at DEN)

Article Continues Below

Remember what I said about Denver taking away the deep passes? That would be bad news for Worthy.

The speedy second-year receiver has been disappointing for fantasy football in 2025. He only has 24 receptions for 256 yards and one touchdown in seven games played.

Worthy's longest reception of the season (so far) is 37 yards. Opposing defenses are not letting him get loose and create big plays.

This could eventually change, especially as we inch closer to the playoffs. But we're just talking about Week 11 here, and I don't see Worthy turning things around in Denver.

Stay away from Worthy this week.

Zay Flowers, BAL (at CLE)

Flowers is a tough player for me to judge during the 2025 season.

The third-year receiver has only found the end zone once this season (right away in Week 1). He has still been a viable fantasy option in some weeks, but his lack of splash plays really hurts him.

Baltimore travels to Cleveland in Week 11, which I don't see as a great matchup for Flowers.

If the Ravens control this game, they'll be running the ball with Derrick Henry early and often. But if the Browns hang around, it will be because of their potent pass rush.

Either way, I don't see Flowers having a big game.

Stefon Diggs, NE (at NYJ)

Diggs is another tough player to evaluate.

His production has shifted over the past several weeks. He is now receiving fewer receptions, but all of Diggs' touchdowns this season have occurred over the past three weeks.

Once again, the matchup is an important piece here.

I can see the Patriots taking the air out of the ball after getting a big lead against the Jets. If that happens, I don't think New England will force unnecessary targets to their veteran receiver.

Anything could happen, but I'd bet against Diggs having a big game in Week 11.

Other Sits: Christian Watson, GB (at NYG); Brian Thomas Jr., JAX (vs. LAC)