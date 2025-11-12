For nine seasons (2010-2018), Rob Gronkowski gave his all to the New England Patriots. Although he played two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his heart has always been in New England.

On Wednesday, Gronkowski made a statement that he will officially retire as a New England Patriot. In the process, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport expressed his approval of the move on social media with the post “Love this.”

Currently, Gronkowski is working as an analyst for the NFL on Fox. Over the course of his nine seasons, Gronkowski garnered 521 receptions, 7,861 receiving yards, and 79 receiving touchdowns. Plus, he won four Super Bowl titles while playing alongside Tom Brady.

His most dominant season came in 2011. That year, Gronkowski finished with 90 passes for 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Altogether, Gronkowski accumulated 9,286 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns as one of the most dynamic tight ends in NFL history.

Along the way, he captivated fans with his vivacious and outgoing personality. Those same attributes have carried over into the Fox broadcast booth.

Certainly, Gronkowski will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. In 2027, he will become eligible, as he will be five years removed from his official retirement in 2021.

The story behind Gronk wanting to retire as a Patriot

The catalyst that enabled Gronkowski to sign a one-day contract and play for the Patriots was a late friend's suggestion. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, philanthropist Susan Hurley planted the idea in Gronk's head.

He and Hurley had formed a tight bond as both engaged in charitable work in New England. In August, Gronk brought it up while breaking ground on a new playground that he helped pay for.

“Can we just make it official and sign him for a day so he can retire as a Patriot?” Hurley asked.

“I like that a lot, and the reason that we're really going to do that is because of Susan Hurley” Gronkowski said.

On Nov. 1, Hurley passed away at the age of 62 after a battle with ovarian cancer.