The New Orleans Saints have been the only team in the NFL without a head coach for weeks now. Everyone around the NFL knew that the Saints were targeting Eagles OC Kellen Moore to become their new coach. Now that Super Bowl 59 is over, the Saints finally — officially — have their next head coach.

The Saints are officially hiring former Eagles OC Kellen Moore as their next head coach, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Moore was an instrumental part of Philadelphia's Super Bowl run this season. He transformed Philadelphia's offense, with a little help from Saquon Barkley, to become one of the most dominant rushing teams in football. The Eagles finished the regular season with 3,048 rushing yards, which was second in the NFL behind only the Ravens at 3,189 yards.

He has experience as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, holding the position for three seasons in Dallas, one season in Los Angeles, and one season with in Philadelphia.

Moore will now start assembling his coaching staff, which is expected to include Eagles QB coach Doug Nussmeier and former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

Kellen Moore has his work cut out for him as Saints head coach

Kellen Moore has a lot of work to do as the Saints' new head coach.

The Saints have a talent-poor roster, especially when compared to their bloated salary cap situation.

New Orleans has always like to play things fast and loose with the salary cap under GM Mickey Loomis. As it stands today, the Saints are roughly $54 million over the salary cap for the 2025 season. It certainly does not help that the Saints have $48 million in dead cap space during the 2025 season, largely from the contract of Marshon Lattimore ($31.66 million).

As a result, the Saints will likely have to make a platoon of moves to get their salary cap in order. This could include cutting players, trading away players, and restructuring contracts to push money into future seasons.

Usually, a new head coach will want to put their stamp on their new team by retooling the roster. This will be much more difficult because of New Orleans' salary cap situation.

It will be interesting to see how Moore's presence with the team will influence their roster building efforts this offseason.

Perhaps the Saints will finally take their medicine and get their salary cap back to a healthy place. If not, Moore may struggle to rebuild the Saints into a contender.