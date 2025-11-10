The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the New England Patriots 28-23 on Sunday, falling to 6-3 on the season. Tampa came out of the bye without many reinforcements from its lengthy injury list. That did not help stop TreyVeon Henderson, as the rookie running back finally broke out of his shell with two touchdowns. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield did not pull any punches when criticising his team after the game.

“Baker Mayfield says the Bucs’ offense failed to do all the little things right in critical moments. ‘Little things lose games,'” Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reported.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said he feels this team is lacking “killer instinct.” He talked about not being satisfied with scoring on the opening drive and needing to have a “0-0” mindset after each series. pic.twitter.com/Po0oU7cJ4r — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 9, 2025

“When stuff comes up during the week, whether it's mistakes or things we talk about, and then it shows up on Sundays, you have to have some pride about you. You've got to have that fear of failure, of messing up for your teammates when we talk about something, you've gotta have that responsibility and accountability for the guys around you. Get it fixed,” Mayfield said, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Mayfield continued, saying that it starts with him cleaning up some incompletions. The Buccaneers' quarterback was 28-for-43 with 273 passing yards and three touchdowns on Sunday. The running game, which is still missing Bucky Irving, racked up 113 yards but no touchdowns. Still, it was not enough to take down the Patriots.

The Buccaneers are still leading the NFC South, aided by the New Orleans Saints beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With their 1.5-game lead, they have some wiggle room, but need to make sure they beat the Panthers in their Week 15 and 17 matchups.

The Buccaneers' schedule gets tough now, as they face the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams in consecutive weeks. Despite their struggles on Sunday, Tampa will stay in NFC playoff contention because of their poor division. Can they turn it around next week?