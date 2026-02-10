While he was the headliner of Turning Point's alternative halftime show, Kid Rock showed sympathy for Bad Bunny after his Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show.

During an appearance on Fox News' The Ingrahm Angle (via Variety), Rock discussed the somewhat controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show. He “didn't understand any of it,” but he feels Bad Bunny was put in an unenviable position.

“Like most people, I didn't understand any of it,” he said. “I saw there's a lot of dancers and a lot of big to-do stuff. And, you know, he said he wanted to have a dance party; it looked like he had one.

“Not my cup of tea, but I don't fault that kid for doing the Super Bowl, getting in front of a global audience. I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and Turning Point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch. You know, it's just — poor kid,” he continued.

Kid Rock led Turning Point's alternative option to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

While Bad Bunny was performing the official Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show, Turning Point produced the All-American Halftime Show out of Atlanta, Georgia.

The 36-minute show was headlined by Kid Rock. Other notable artists, mostly country singers, were featured as well. Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, and Gabby Barrett also performed at the show.

This was produced to combat the NFL's decision to have Bad Bunny, who is from Puerto Rico, headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. It was streamed at the same time as the NFL's show.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny put on a standard 13-minute show. It featured several songs from his latest Grammy-winning album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. He also brought the likes of Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin on stage during his performance.

It is unknown if Turning Point intends to produce another All-American Halftime Show in 2027. 2026 marked the first time they did one.