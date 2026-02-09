Bad Bunny took over the stage on Sunday, as he performed in his highly awaited Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

While the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots were in their respective locker rooms following two quarters of action, Bad Bunny put on a show in the middle of the field, sparking all sorts of reactions from fans online.

“I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING 😭😭😭😭😭😭,” Shea Serrano said.

“THE BENITO BOWL WAS LEGENDARY 🔥Bad Bunny put on a show de Puerto Rico para el mundo,” ESPN shared.

>>>>> bad bunny https://t.co/rdpWEUbQ4C — Ricardo está cansado |⚕️ (@ricardoal02) February 9, 2026

“Nahhh bad bunny killed that. Stage design,music, and concept 100/10 #SuperBowl,” another social media user on X, formerly Twitter, commented.

Twitter/X experienced a slight outage during Bad Bunny #SuperBowl halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/TXvOsklXAJ — Allura Brooks (@theebaddiebey) February 9, 2026

Article Continues Below

“Shoutout bad bunny that was beautiful, what a performance 👏 ,” a different reaction read.

Even Elmo chimed in: “That Bunny was AMAZING. Elmo thinks he should be called Good Bunny! Elmo loves you, Mr. Good Bunny! ❤️🎶🐰”

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny had some celebrity guests as well during his performance.

Former Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, Lady Gaga, sang “Die With a Smile.” Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Ricky Martin and Karol G were also part of the show, which is also drawing lots of praise for its incredibly detailed production.

The naming of the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer caused controversy and sparked fierce debates, but as for the performance itself, it was one that many will remember for a long time for a lot of reasons.