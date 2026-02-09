Everyone had a good time with Bad Bunny during his halftime show in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. It was an entertaining break from the intense action between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Bad Bunny electrified the crowd with his performance, which included “Titi Me Pregunto” and “Yo Perreo Sola,” among others.

But he was not alone. Pop icons Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin also joined the rap star on stage, making it a star-studded affair. Lady Gaga performed a tropical rendition of “Die With a Smile.”

It was Lady Gaga's second time performing at the Super Bowl, as she was the headliner in 2017.

Martin, meanwhile, sang ” Lo Que Paso a Hawaii,” adding more Latin flavor to the halftime show.

Bad Bunny, who hails from Puerto Rico, hogged the headlines prior to Super Bowl LX, as some did not agree with the NFL's decision to pick him for the halftime show.

It became a political debate and a cultural issue, especially with immigration being a hot-button topic. Conservative groups wanted Bad Bunny out of Super Bowl LX, while progressive camps celebrated it as a big moment for representation, diversity, and globalization.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold expressed his admiration for the 31-year-old rapper when asked about the halftime show a few days before the championship game.

Bad Bunny made history by becoming the first-ever solo Latin male artist to perform in the Super Bowl.

Just days before, he won big at the Grammy Awards, taking home the trophies for Album of the Year for “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos” and Best Global Musical Performance for “EoO.”