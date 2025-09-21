Oh, the Tush Push. Perhaps the most polarizing play call of all time, the Philadelphia Eagles' spin on the classic quarterback sneak has drawn a lot of negative reactions from opposing fans. The reason for the outcry is different each time. This season, a lot of the problems against the Tush Push stem from the trouble officiating the play.

The Eagles' Tush Push nearly got banned this offseason, with the motion to ban the play missing just two votes. Now, though, with the renewed frustration against the play, will another vote be made? According to Adam Schefter's report, that seems unlikely.

“League sources told ESPN that there are no assurances that the tush push issue will be brought up for conversation or a vote by the NFL this offseason, One source told ESPN that, after the hotly contested conversation the play raised last offseason and the emotions it aroused, he believes the issue needs to be tabled for a year before it could be raised again.”

Instead, the NFL is focusing its efforts on making sure that the play is called correctly.

Article Continues Below

“The NFL instructed officials this week to call the play “tight” going forward, and also announced that Philadelphia should have been flagged for at least one false start when it used the tush push last Sunday,” Schefter wrote.

Much of the recent outrage around the Tush Push this time around is centered on how the play is officiated. Critics of the play often point out that the Eagles commit false starts and neutral-zone infractions during the play. However, such calls are rarely made due to the sheer number of bodies on the line from both sides.

The Tush Push is a unique variation of a quarterback sneak. While most teams run a quarterback sneak “unassisted”, the Eagles line up a player or two behind Jalen Hurts to push him through the line. With the play being virtually unstoppable at this point, Philly's opponents are often chomping at the bit to stop the play.