With Week 6 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season already here, fantasy managers are making last-minute adjustments with a new host of changes to the fantasy landscape in Week 5. The wide receiver position has been volatile this season, per usual, as managers of players like Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb and Giants' Malik Nabers have had to make serious pivots already this season. With Week 6 fast approaching, we'll be taking a look at some of the streaming options you can look towards for your lineup.

Notable injuries from Week 5 include a hobbled Quentin Johnston, who was a limited participant in the Chargers' latest practice. Chiefs' Xavier Worthy was originally ‘questionable' for MNF, made the start, but remains ‘questionable' ahead of this Week 6. 49ers' Jauan Jennings has also been limited in practice all week as he eyes a return, so this upcoming Saturday will be crucial for players to get back to health.

With injuries out of the way, let's take a look at some of the better streaming options at Wide Receiver if your team is looking thin at the position. The Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings are on BYE weeks, so notable receivers like Nico Collins, Justin Jefferson, and Jordan Addison will be leaving gaps in lineups.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Streamers: Wide Receiver

Kendrick Bourne, SF (@TB) – Rostered in 32.6% of ESPN leagues

The San Francisco 49ers' are dealing with a myriad of injuries with quarterback Brock Purdy still dealing with a turf toe injury and both Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings slowly making their return back to action. On Thursday Night in Week 5 against the Rams, Bourne has the best game of his career with 10 receptions for 142 yards and 28.2 fantasy points (full-PPR).

With not much steam behind the return of all three offensive players, quarterback Mac Jones could see another situations where he's the starting quarterback for this team. Bourne has been his favorite option through the air and given Jones' gunslinging approach, the QB/WR duo could be in for another big performance in a matchup against Tampa Bay that could become high-scoring very quickly. Add Bourne if he's available to add depth to your WR slot.

Romeo Doubs, GB (CIN) – Rostered in 54.8% of ESPN leagues

After the Green Bay offense was held to just 10 points in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Jordan Love was bound to unleash the air attack against a porous Dallas secondary in the following game. During the 40-40 tie, Doubs was Love's favorite option with six catches on eight targets for 58 yards. More impressively, Doubs had the best game of his life with three touchdowns as him and Love were unconscious in the red zone.

Coming in off a BYE week, the Packers are bound to make adjustments to their offense with the Bengals, Cardinals, Steelers, and Panthers all coming up on their schedule. With the loss of Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs serves as a solid streaming option and aside from TE Tucker Kraft, probably the most reliable fantasy option in this receiving core. Add Doubs if he hasn't already been taken of waivers.

Troy Franklin, DEN (@NYJ) – Rostered in 39.4% of ESPN leagues

Behind established WR1 Courtland Sutton, second-year man Troy Franklin has emerged as the second option for quarterback Bo Nix and a high-powered Broncos offense. Franklin has seen at least five targets in four of his first five games this season, surpassing 50 yards twice and catching one touchdown this season.

While his usage hasn't been consistent, he could see a small boost against the New York Jets' secondary, which has already given up 11 passing touchdowns to opposing offenses this season. The Jets' defense is also allow teams to score on 60% of their red zone trips, so the opportunities for Franklin to find the end zone could be fruitful during this game. If your team is banged up or feeling the BYE week, adding Tryo Franklin wouldn't be a terrible option.

Tyquan Thornton, KC (DET) – Rostered in 16.5% of ESPN leagues

The Kansas City Chiefs have been another team plagued by injury and even suspension this season as they've been without key receivers Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. In the meantime, players like Tyquan Thornton have had to step up in prominent roles. Thornton has exceeded expectations, catching a touchdown pass in three of his last four games. His most recent outing, which saw the return of Worthy, he converted just three catches for a crucial 90 yards.

As Worthy and Rice slowly make their way to their prominent roles in the receiving room, feel comfortable maximizing on this small window where Thornton is still a viable option for Patrick Mahomes down field. He's available in the vast majority of fantasy leagues and could become a late-season sleeper if the Kansas City Chiefs make a run down the stretch like they tend to do.