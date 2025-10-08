The San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash in a battle of 4-1 teams on Sunday. However, there is a good chance that the 49ers will be far from whole. Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall have all missed games with injuries early in the season. Unfortunately for San Francisco, each of them appeared on the team's latest injury report.

Purdy returned from injury for the 49ers' Week 5 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the young quarterback suffered a setback that could keep him off the field yet again. If he misses another game, Mac Jones will get the start on the road against a red-hot Buccaneers team. However, the offense could be limited if Pearsall and Jennings miss Sunday's game.

Purdy earned a lucrative contract extension in the offseason. However, the 49ers have not been able to play at their peak without him on the field. San Francisco has only lost one game, but playing without its starting quarterback and top pass catchers will catch up to them eventually. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that Purdy is dealing with a new hurdle in his recovery.

“No Brock Purdy again after his setback,” Rapoport said.

In order to make up for Purdy's absence, the 49ers brought in a new quarterback to back up Jones. If neither can play, Kyle Shanahan will have to work with a third string starter. Luckily for them, San Francisco has built itself a cushion in the NFC West standings. A loss would not be ideal, but it would not cost the 49ers a share of the lead in the division.

Jennings and Pearsall have each been out for a couple of weeks. When they and George Kittle return from their injuries, San Francisco will get a real look at how talented the team is. For now, the 49ers may have to do without them against Tampa Bay.