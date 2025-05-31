The Philadelphia Eagles are a team loaded to the brim with big-name talent.

The reigning and defending Super Bowl Champions, the team is loaded with household names, Pro Bowlers, and All-Pro talent, with a few interesting additions during this “quiet” offseason who could join that list, like Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba.

And yet, in the NFL, more so than almost any other professional sports league, no team wins on top-end talent alone, with all 53 players on the roster – or close to it – needing to show they can contribute in subpackages, on special teams, and if someone were to suffer an injury.

Fortunately, the Eagles have built a roster with great players from spot one to 53, with even more who will find spots on rosters around the NFL or on the practice squad. With minicamp still going strong and OTAs rapidly approaching, there are plenty of players fans need to get to know before they step into expanded roles this fall.

Get to know Eagles guard Kenyon Green

Ah, a tale as old as time: the Eagles acquire an offensive lineman who hasn't reached his full potential for one reason or another, only for him to become a certified player down the line. It happened with Mekhi Becton, it happened with Fred Johnson, and it even happened with all-time great Eagles tackle Jason Peters, even if he had his big come-up before Chip Kelly hired Jeff Stoutland away from Alabama to supercharge his run game.

In 2025, the Eagles' big reclamation project is Kenyon Green, a player who was once compared to Richie Incognito coming out of Texas A&M.

Now with the Houston Texans, Green was bad, to the point that he finished 2024 with a PFF rating of 38.6, ranking 132nd out of 136 qualifying NFL guards. He was slightly better in the run game than as a pass blocker, though well below average at both, and allowed five sacks and seven penalties over 582 offensive snaps played.

Can Stoutland work his magic with Green like he's done with right guards like Becton, Jurgens, and Brandon Brooks in the past? Well, considering how highly folks like NFL.com's Chad Reuter talked about Green coming out of Texas A&M, the foundation appears to be there to build something great.

“Green was a five-star offensive tackle recruit coming out of Humble, Texas, where he was named the 2018 Houston Touchdown Club Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. He started all 13 games of his first year with the Aggies at right guard, however, playing well enough to make the SEC All-Freshman Team,” Reuter wrote. “Green moved to left guard for 2020, starting all 10 games and receiving second-team Associated Press All-American and second-team All-SEC accolades. He showed great versatility by starting at four positions in 2021 (two at right tackle, one at left tackle, two at right guard, seven at left guard) and earned first-team AP All-American and all-conference honors. Green was also a finalist for the Lombardi Award as the nation's top lineman.”

On paper, Green checks a lot of boxes evaluators look for in an offensive lineman, but he clearly lacks the coaching needed to get the technical side of the position down at the NFL level. If Green can have a breakout season this fall, the Eagles' offense should be in good shape, even if they will have to make a decision about his future, as he is entering his fourth professional season at the NFL level this fall.

Get to know Eagles lineman Cameron Williams

On paper, Green and Tyler Steen are likely the favorites in the clubhouse to win the right guard spot, but what if the Eagles want to hand the job to a player who wasn't drafted in 2022 or 2023, with the potential to stick long-term in the role moving forward?

Well, if that's the case, Howie Roseman certainly threw enough darts at the board to see what sticks, as he selected not one, not two, but three new linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft to develop into the future, including one who was once being hyped up as a first-round talent at the position: Cameron Williams.

The tackle tasked with playing opposite Kelvin Banks Jr. at Texas, Williams is one of the more interesting players in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He's only 21 years old, has just over 1,100 offensive snaps on his belt, and likely could have been drafted higher next year if he turned in another strong season with the Longhorns.

And yet, Williams wanted to play in the NFL, and after falling all the way to 207, he might just have a fire burning inside to prove he can play.

With Kendall Lamm, Matt Pryor, and fellow rookie draftee Myles Hinton added to the tackle limbo this offseason, Williams might be a good candidate to try out inside during training camp, so see if he could provide a long-term answer at guard instead of a part-time role backing up Lane Johnson for the foreseeable future.

Now granted, Williams has never played guard before, at least during his college run, but neither had Becton, and yet he played the role well enough to get a new deal from the Los Angeles Chargers to remain on the inside. If Williams can find similar success on the inside, it could provide the Eagles with a young, cost-controlled starter for the next four years before having to decide on his next deal and long-term position moving forward.

Get to know Eagles lineman Smael Mondon Jr.

Like Williams, Smael Mondon Jr. is a rookie, one drafted on Day 3 no less, and yet, with Jihaad Campbell and Nakobe Dean both on the mend, Mondon could be a play away from being forced onto the field Oren Burks style when the Eagles need him most.

With Zach Baun and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. earning the top spots at the top of OTAs, Mondon Jr. was placed on the second team, where his athleticism at the position was on display.

Standing 6-foot-2, 224 pounds, Mondon is one of the slighter linebackers on the Eagles' roster, weighing just 13 more pounds than Sydney Brown, but in college, that didn't stop Mondon from dropping the pop on unsuspecting ball handlers coming his way, amassing 212 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, and eight sacks over 51 games of action.

If Campbell and Dean were fully healthy, Mondon would likely be relegated to special teams duty, where he would be a certified ace due to his athletic abilities. But until Vic Fangio can deploy his three star linebackers in a game together, unlocking all sorts of blitzing possibilities from all over the field, Mondon Jr. will soon be a play away from serious action, and the Eagles will hope he's ready for it.