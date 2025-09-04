The Philadelphia Eagles got good injury news on Landon Dickerson, along with wide receiver A.J. Brown. On game day, the Eagles called up two players for the showdown against the Cowboys, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Eagles elevated S Marcus Epps and OLB Patrick Johnson for tonight's game vs. the Cowboys.”

The Eagles will kick off defense of their Super Bowl title against the Cowboys in an NFC East showdown.

Eagles add Marcus Epps to roster

Epps is a six-year veteran who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He joined the Eagles later that season and had a career-high 94 tackles in 2022. Epps moved on to the Raiders in 2024. However, he played only three games last season.

Johnson also returns to the Eagles. He spent 2021-23 with the franchise. The Giants claimed him off waivers last year, and he appeared in 12 games with no starting assignments. Johnson started two games as a rookie in 2021, but hasn’t been in the lineup since then.

Article Continues Below

The decision to elevate those players means they will only have one quarterback, Sam Howell, behind starter Jalen Hurts in the season opener.

It should be an interesting contest in the traditional Thursday night opener. The Cowboys won’t have star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who was shipped to the Packers in a trade. But they’ve added Kenny Clark to the defensive front, which could give them a better chance to slow down Eagles’ star running back Saquon Barkley.

A key for the Eagles will be how they contain the Cowboys’ dangerous wide receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, according to NFL.com.

“Lamb and Pickens could form a potent duo with Dak Prescott, and it will be fascinating to see how the passes will be divided up in the opener,” Eric Edholm wrote.

The Eagles enter as a strong favorite to open the 2025 season with a victory.