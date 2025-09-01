The Philadelphia Eagles pride themselves on their depth and ability to beat opponents in multiple ways, but they are simply not the same squad if AJ Brown is not on the field. Fortunately, fans will not have to ponder such a scenario in Week 1. The 2024-25 Super Bowl champions are leaving no doubt about their star wide receiver's status for Thursday's long-awaited season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. He is not on the team's injury report, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Brown previously uttered two words to declare his intentions to play, but it is still quite surprising to see him not even carry a designation for the game given all the time he missed in training camp with a hamstring issue. The three-time Second-Team All-Pro, who will enter his fourth campaign with the franchise, apparently does not need long to get back into NFL shape.

Brown and DeVonta Smith are hoping to have more opportunities to do damage against the Cowboys secondary now that Micah Parsons will not be applying pressure in the trenches. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should have more time to work in the pocket, which should have a positive effect on the entire offense. Philly will commemorate its championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs and then quickly shift into business mode.

Considering the questions surrounding the NFC East and the conference in general, Philly has a favorable chance to contend for a second straight title. An emphatic home win versus a divisional opponent is the right way to begin that mission. A healthy AJ Brown makes that more of a likelihood.

The 28-year-old recorded 67 receptions for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games last season. He accumulated 145 yards and one score in two divisional battles versus the Cowboys. AJ Brown's presence can potentially combat the other injury concerns the Eagles are currently facing heading into Thursday night's matchup.

Neither Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson nor backup QB Tanner McKee participated in practice on Monday, per the team's X account. Second-Team All-Pro Jalen Carter, rookie safety Andrew Mukuba and veteran linebacker Joshua Uce all logged limited sessions. They all have about three days to get right before the new campaign officially begins.