January is almost over, and the Philadelphia Eagles still don't have an offensive coordinator.

What gives?

Well, in an appearance on NFL Live, Adam Schefter commented on just that, revealing that Nick Sirianni and company might have a plan if they don't land someone “worthy of the job” that will certainly have fans talking.

“Well, they might not be the big names that Sal and Philadelphia will like but they spent the last couple of days talking to Jim Bob Cooter of the Indianapolis Colts and they've spoken today to Sean Mannion the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach who a lot of people believe has a bright coaching future and they're looking for the right fit for one of these jobs They've been through any number of candidates. They don't appear to be in any rush to name somebody,” Schefter noted.

Article Continues Below

“They have Nick Sirianni, who always could call the offense if they can't find somebody worthy of doing the job. But they're being diligent, looking for the right match, and also, again, the fit is not for everybody, as we've seen some people have taken other jobs. Some people have pulled out of consideration. It's not for everybody, but they think they think there are enough good candidates out there that they're going to come out of this with a good, strong offensive coordinator.”

Whoa, Sirianni calling plays? Goodness, while Schefter is correct and Sirianni did call plays for the Eagles in the past, he gave it up midway through the 2022 season and was rewarded with a Super Bowl appearance for his team-first approach. If Sirianni, on his own, was able to right the ship, why didn't he in 2023 or 2025, when the Eagles bowed out in the NFC Divisional Round after falling off down the stretch? If that's the ultimate outcome of this search, it's safe to say fans will be disappointed indeed.