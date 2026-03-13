From the gymnastics mat to the beach, Livvy Dunne is officially in her acting era.

Dunne will be joining Fox's Baywatch 2.0: The Influencer Edition, which is a reboot of the iconic lifeguard action drama. This version will cast several social media stars with impressive followings, like Dunne, who has about 13 million social media followers. She will have the recurring role of Grace, who is described as a “highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard” per Deadline.

The former LSU gymnast has been cast alongside series regulars Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, and Thaddeus LaGrone. Stephen Amell will lead the series as Hobie Buchannon, and David Chokachi will reprise his role as Cody Madison.

Amell’s character is the son of David Hasselhoff’s legendary character, Mitch Buchannon. It's unclear if Hasselhoff will reprise his role or will join the cast at a later date. The already established cast had their first table read last week, according to TMZ, and they are excited about the show.

This news follows Dunne sharing that she is interested in pursuing acting, as she retired from gymnastics in April 2025.

“One thing people would be surprised about is that I take acting lessons — and I really love it,” Dunne told People of her ambitions. “It's something I've been passionate about for quite some time. I was interested in doing that at LSU, but sports are your top priority when you're a student-athlete at school; school and sports, but really gymnastics was my main focus.”

“And now that I'm done with school, I have more time to lean into the acting stuff and the creative side of things,” she added.

Baywatch is scheduled to launch on the network for the 2026-2027 season.