Josh Jacobs was not happy after leaving the Green Bay Packers’ 27-20 win at the New York Giants with a knee injury Sunday, publicly blaming the hard surface at MetLife Stadium for the scare that cost him the second half.

“Definitely the worst. Always been the worst,” Jacobs told reporters, according to Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman on X, formerly Twitter. “I know if I ever play there again I will never talk about it because I talked about it all week, how bad it was, and it bit me in the ass.”

Jacobs finished the half with seven carries for 40 yards before the injury forced him out, per the ESPN box score. The Packers closed the game without him, with Emanuel Wilson stepping in and scoring on an 11-yard run.

Tests this week offered a relief. The injury showed no structural damage and has been diagnosed as a knee contusion rather than a ligament tear, according to team updates. That classification removed the specter of surgery or an IR stint, and the Packers listed Jacobs as week-to-week with a chance to return this coming Sunday.

Article Continues Below

Still, the moment left Jacobs and the Packers frustrated. He’s been one of Green Bay’s most reliable offensive engines this season, carrying the load with 169 rushes for 648 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns according to his season totals on ESPN. Losing that punch, even briefly, matters for a team navigating injuries at multiple skill positions.

Coach Matt LaFleur and the training staff have taken a cautious tone, calling Jacobs day-to-day while monitoring his progress in practice. Jacobs is working through a limited session on Thursday, a positive sign but not a guarantee he’ll be cleared for game action.

If anything, Jacobs’ comments about MetLife’s surface add another wrinkle. Whether the turf played a role in the contusion or Jacobs simply got unlucky, the Packers will now balance short-term competitiveness with protecting a bell-cow back who remains central to their playoff push.