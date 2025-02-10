The Los Angeles Lakers don't have a game on Sunday, so LeBron James has the time to follow the huge Super Bowl meeting down in New Orleans between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In fact, the future Basketball Hall of Famer shared some posts about the Super Bowl, particularly the Eagles. After Philly star AJ Brown found the end zone and scored a 12-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, the wide receiver celebrated it by breaking out James' signature “Silencer” celly.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player surely took notice of that. James shared a post on social media showing Brown's celebration along with the following caption: “That Silencer was on POINT!!”

Even though Brown did not get a Pro Bowl nod in the 2024 NFL season, he remains among Philadelphia's most important offensive weapons. The 27-year-old wideout produced a total of 1,079 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 67 receptions and 97 targets through 13 games in the regular season.

AJ Brown, Eagles taking care of business in Super Bowl 59 vs. Chiefs

Brown and the Eagles have been absolutely dominant in this Super Bowl thus far. The Chiefs had no answer to Philadelphia's masterclass on both sides of the field in the first half, where the Eagles scored 24 unanswered points.

Before Brown's touchdown, the Eagles put points on the board via a rushing touchdown by quarterback Jalen Hurts, a field goal from kicker Jake Elliott and a spectacular pick-six by rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean. Outside of Hurts' score, those scoring plays took place during the Eagles' fiery 17-point second-quarter performance. It seems that the Eagles entered this Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs with the perfect offensive and defensive game plans, considering how much success they are having thus far.

Brown and the Eagles have waited for this day — and opportunity — to come after losing to the Chiefs at in Super Bowl 57 in 2022. That Eagles' loss to Kansas City was the first of the Chiefs' two-year run as NFL champions — with a potential to stretch that to a three-peat, provided that Patrick Mahomes and company find a way to erase a massive deficit at Caesars Superdome.