The Philadelphia Eagles' struggling defense will receive help from a new old face. Less than a year after announcing his retirement, Brandon Graham has officially returned to the team for one more season.

Graham has been reportedly interested in returning for a while, and he allegedly began finalizing the deal on Monday night. The two-time Super Bowl champion officially announced his return in Michael Jordan-like fashion on his podcast, Brandon Graham Unblocked on PHLY Sports, early Tuesday morning.

“According to sources and what you all have heard, now you can hear it from me,” Graham said. “I'm back. One more time. I'm excited. No expectations, baby, I'm just trying to help the team.”

Graham returns to the team as the franchise record holder with 206 games played in Philadelphia. He is also third all-time in team history with 76.5 career sacks.

The 37-year-old's return gives the Eagles an additional body they desperately need up front. Philadelphia has little depth in the trenches behind Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, particularly with Moro Ojomo potentially picking up a concussion during the team's Week 7 win.

Although Graham appears to have remained in shape, it is unclear what level his conditioning his at. He is eligible to join the team for its Week 8 matchup with the New York Giants, a team Graham is all too familiar with. The game will be a rematch of the shocking upset the Eagles suffered just two weeks before.

Brandon Graham plans to “bring the energy” in Eagles return

Upon his return, Graham continues to reiterate that he has “no expectations” with his new role. The former All-Pro spent 15 years with the team, but he has only started two games since 2022.

“I don't have no expectations with it,” Graham said. “It's just more like I'mma just come and bring myself, bring the energy. Go out there, first play, you thought I was done? You thought you wasn't gonna have to deal with me? All that fun stuff, because obviously, we're playing a game, man.”

Once he officially takes the field, Graham will become the first player in Eagles history to play 16 seasons with the team. He is already the franchise's record-holder with 15 years in The City of Brotherly Love.