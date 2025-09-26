The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be facing off in Week 4, as they are both still two of the remaining undefeated teams in the league. These two teams have a lot of history playing each other over the past few years, with the Buccaneers winning the last two, but anything can happen now since it's a new year.

Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts are leading their teams to wins this season, and both just led game-winning drives in Week 3. Cam Newton was recently asked who he trusts more between Mayfield and Hurts if the game was on the line, and his answer shouldn't be a surprise after some of his comments during the offseason.

“Every game in some way, shape, or form, Baker Mayfield has led his team to a game-winning situation. You ask me who I trust more in this situation, Baker Mayfield,” Newton said on First Take. “Baker is playing out of his brain cells right now. Do I think Philly will win the game? Yes, they have the better team.”

.@CameronNewton trusts Baker Mayfield over Jalen Hurts if the game was on the line 👀 pic.twitter.com/wZnuazEiYL — First Take (@FirstTake) September 26, 2025

Newton still made sure to give the Eagles credit for the totality of their team, but he still believes that Mayfield is playing at another level. He's led the Buccaneers to three game-winning drives this season, and he's shown the ability to turn it up when the team needs him.

Cam Newton's history with ranking Jalen Hurts

Newton hasn't always been too high on Hurts, and that showed during the offseason when he said he wouldn't put him as a top-10 quarterback in the league.

“It's hard for me to grade Jalen Hurts with the talent that he has around him,” Newton said on his 4th & 1 show. “Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback. But if we're talking about what they bring to the table holistically, it's hard to judge what Jalen Hurts can do when you're throwing to a guy like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith. We have tight end skill sets. You have a dominant defense, the best running back in the game.”

Regardless of where Newton puts Hurts, the Eagles quarterback has shown over the past few years that he's a winner. He helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season and was voted the MVP of the game, while also going up against some of the best teams in the league and beating them.