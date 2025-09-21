The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-0 on the season after defeating the New York Jets 29-27. The Buccaneers had control for most of the game, but the Jets came back late to take the lead. Baker Mayfield, like he's done twice this season, led the Buccaneers down the field to set them up for a game-winning field goal.

With the win, Mayfield did something that hadn't been done for some time in Tampa Bay, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Three games, three last-minute game-winning drives from Baker Mayfield and co. The Buccaneers are 3-0 for the first time since 2005,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Three games, three last-minute game-winning drives from Baker Mayfield and co. The Buccaneers are 3-0 for the first time since 2005.pic.twitter.com/GbJCPr06G2 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 21, 2025

Mayfield is without a doubt playing at a high level for the Buccaneers this season. Even though it's early in the season, there are already people thinking that Mayfield could win MVP, and one of those people includes Nick Wright.

“Baker is just the best. Baker absolutely can win league MVP this year,” Wright said on his podcast. “The Bucs absolutely could be the one seed as predicted on this show. They have played two road games against teams that were considered possible or likely playoff teams. They could have lost both, and Baker made game-winning plays in the waning moments of both.

“Now they get the Jets, then a tough home game against the Eagles. But they play the Eagles really well. Seahawks, Niners, Lions. It's not easy, but the Bucs are for real.”

With how he's been playing so far this season, if he keeps it up, it would not be a surprise if he were one of the finalists for the award at the end of the year. The Buccaneers are still waiting to get some key players back on offense, such as Chris Godwin, and that should add a boost to that side of the ball.