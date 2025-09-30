On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles moved to 4-0 after a thrilling road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A week after coming back from a huge deficit to knock off the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles nearly squandered a big lead over their own, but ultimately held on in the end to knock off another supposed NFC contender.

Despite the win, one of the big storylines coming out of this game was another quiet week for wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was largely missing in action a week after a huge game against the Rams.

Brown has never been one to keep his displeasure to himself, once again making cryptic posts on social media and doing nothing to dispell the “diva” label that some have thrown his way.

Recently, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky took to X, formerly Twitter, to give his thoughts on the situation.

“STOP SAYING HURTS ‘needs to give AJ brown more chances' Have you not watched Hurts play QB for the last 5-6 years?!?!?!?” wondered Orlovsky.

Fans in the comment section had mixed thoughts on Orlovsky's take.

“People don’t realize AJ has been an All-Pro every year he’s been with the Eagles and has gone over 1,000 yards every season,” pointed out one fan.

“Yes. And I've noted that he's a limited passer who has the benefit of the league's best roster,” opined another.

Indeed, Jalen Hurts has faced criticism for not relying on the passing game too much compared to other NFL quarterbacks and instead leaning on the immense talent around him, which at times comes at the cost of Brown and other receivers' stats.

Does it even matter?

Despite the AJ Brown drama, the Eagles' main priority remains winning football games, and they have done just that to open up this season on the heels of last year's Super Bowl.

Not only that, but the Eagles' last two wins have come against two teams that many view as some of their biggest NFC threats in Tampa Bay and Los Angeles.

The Eagles will look to push their record to 5-0 next week when they host the Denver Broncos at 1:00 PM ET from Philadelphia.