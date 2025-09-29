The Philadelphia Eagles played a close game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Jalen Hurts and company had to put in some work to keep Baker Mayfield at bay. In the end, however, Philadelphia claimed victory on the road by a final score of 31-25.

The Eagles knew this would be a tough one on the road this week. Like Philadelphia, Tampa Bay entered this game with an unbeaten record. Someone had to lose the game, and this week it was the Buccaneers. It's a big confidence boost for the defending Super Bowl champions. Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata spoke about the importance of this win after the game.

“The Bucs, they're not bums. Winning games down in Tampa is a big deal, because we haven't. We haven't won games. We've been humiliated, we've been on the other side of the ball. So, this is a plus for me,” Mailata said, via Jason Dumas of 6ABC.

Eagles still have things to clean up

The win does keep the Eagles undefeated for at least another week early in the 2025 NFL season. As Mailata pointed out, it also exercised some demons they had experienced playing in Tampa Bay. However, this was far from Philadelphia's best performance. And the team will go and look at ways they can improve moving forward.

“We're in the business to get better, don't get me wrong. We are going to watch that film, see why we were one block away. If it's an error in communication, a breakdown in detail and coaching, or if it's a technique and execution problem. Those are the things we can fix because of the people we have in the locker room,” Mailata said, via Dumas.

The Eagles are still finding ways to win, and that's the most important thing. Philadelphia will look to go 5-0 next week when they take on the Denver Broncos at home.