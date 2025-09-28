On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles moved to 4-0 on the young 2025 NFL season with a thrilling road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles raced out to a huge lead in this one before faltering on offense, ultimately relying on their defense to stop Baker Mayfield and company one last time down the stretch.

The Eagles had one of the more creative touchdowns of the NFL season when they lined up as if they were going for their infamous “tush push” a few yards out from the goalline, but instead gave the ball to star running back Saquon Barkley, who caught the Tampa Bay defense off guard and walked into the endzone.

After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni had a petty message for the many haters that the Tush Push has garnered over the years.

“It’s an exciting play. It makes it pretty exciting, right?” said Sirianni, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia on X, formerly Twitter.

There have been several schools of thought among Tush Push critics over the years, including that it's boring, poses a risk for player safety, and that the Eagles often blatantly false start on the play without getting called for it.

However, Sirianni and his staff decided to spice things up with the Barkley touchdown on Sunday.

A hot start for the Eagles

Article Continues Below

A week after overcoming a huge deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams last week, the Philadelphia Eagles nearly squandered a big lead of their own on Sunday but ultimately made enough plays down the stretch to win the game.

The Eagles now sit at a perfect 4-0 mark this season, and have already defeated some of their seemingly biggest threats in the NFC, including most notably both the Buccaneers and the Rams.

While criticism has been leveled at them from all corners of the NFL world over the last couple of seasons, one thing that has remained consistent is the Eagles' winning ways.

Up next for the Eagles is a home game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.