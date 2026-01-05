The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Washington Commanders 24-17 on Sunday, ending the season 11-6. They lost the game without playing many of their key starters. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and Dallas Goedert all sat out. But Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith stayed in to reach 1,000 yards on the season, after which he was given a stern command.

“DeVonta Smith said Nick Sirianni asked him if he wanted to play. He said yes. He understood there was a risk in playing,” The Athletic's Brooks Kubena. ‘”If God wants it to happen, it’s going to happen regardless.' Asked if he thought to stay in the game with the 2 seed for grabs, he said that wasn’t an option. That was made clear by the first words he lovingly received when he got to the sideline: ‘Everybody told me to get the hell out.'”

Smith was targeted four times, catching three balls for 58 yards. That got him to 1,008 yards on the season, his third 1,000-yard campaign in five NFL seasons. The Heisman Trophy winner has been incredible for the Eagles throughout his career, and he heads into the playoffs with incredible expectations.

The Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers on Wild Card Weekend, kicking off their championship defense. Smith will have the rest of the offense back with him while facing a tough 49ers defense on Sunday. The Eagles went on a historic playoff run last year, taking down the Rams in the snow and smoking the Commanders in the NFC Championship game. Can this season end in Santa Clara with another Super Bowl appearance?

The Eagles had two 1,000-yard receivers this season, as Brown ended with 1,003 yards on the season. Goedert led the team with 11 total touchdowns, while racking up 591 yards. Saquon Barkley fell off his incredible pace from last year, still putting up a solid 1,140 rushing yards with seven touchdowns.