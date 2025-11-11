The Philadelphia Eagles have earned a reputation for landing impact players when it matters most, and this week, newly acquired linebacker Jaelan Phillips had an outstanding debut. In his first game on Monday Night Football, the former Miami Dolphins standout delivered a breakout performance in a gritty 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the linebacker’s emotional postgame moment after the Eagles secured the primetime victory.

“Jaelan Philips says he is super grateful and he was emotional before the game. He says no ego. Wanted to earn the respect of his teammates”

The emotional admission from the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft came after one of the most dominant debuts of the season. The 26-year-old edge rusher tallied eight pressures, five defensive stops, a 19.4 percent pressure rate, and a fumble recovery, anchoring a defensive slugfest that ended with a blocked Packers field goal as time expired. His relentless impact fueled a Philadelphia defense that forced two turnovers and held Green Bay to just 261 total yards.

For Phillips, this performance was more than just a strong start — it marked personal redemption. After suffering an Achilles injury in 2023 and being traded to the Eagles for a 2026 third-round pick, he quickly proved why the move could be a steal. His connection with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme was evident, as he dominated the edge and made timely plays that helped decide the game.

At 7-2, the addition of the former Miami Hurricanes standout highlights the balance that defines the Eagles’ success, strengthening their defensive identity and championship focus. His humility and gratitude after the win embody a culture built on accountability, selflessness, and shared purpose.