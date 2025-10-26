Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson has had an admittedly underwhelming career so far. However, he can still make plays like this “Moss of the Year” candidate as described by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Giants cornerback Corie Black had very good coverage over the fourth-year wide receiver Dotson, but he went over the top, took away a possible interception from Black and turned it into a touchdown. That would prove to be Dotson's only catch of the day, a 40-yard bomb to improve the score to 38-13. The Giants would later score a touchdown in garbage time to make the final score 38-20.

With this win, the Eagles took revenge for their Thursday night loss just a few weeks ago. Dotson's quarterback, Jalen Hurts, finished the day with a 75% completion rate on 20 passes with 179 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Can Jahan Dotson step up without AJ Brown?

If star wide receiver AJ Brown needs to miss more than just this game, Dotson will have to step up as the new second man in that pass catcher room. So far, the Penn State product back home in Philadelphia has caught just eight passes for 151 yards and no scores. His role could see an uptick, but he is still likely to be behind DeVonta Smith and even tight end Dallas Goedert in terms of targets.

Dotson came over to Philadelphia after two seasons with the division rival Washington Commanders in a trade with a fifth-round pick for two seventh-rounders and a third. With Washington, Dotson was selected with the 16th overall pick with the team expecting him to make an immediate impact. His career didn't quite turn out how they hoped, as Dotson only had 1,041 yards across two seasons with the team. Now, he has a chance to make an impact in Philly while its star is sidelined.