The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-2 and sit atop the NFC East. The division is all but locked up, with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders all looking like dumpster fires. But if you thought that meant all was right in the City of Brotherly Love, you would be wrong.

The noise created by wide receiver AJ Brown has only grown louder. But as the Eagles continue to stack victories, it can be brushed aside. This week, though, Philadelphia faces one of its toughest tests of the season: the Detroit Lions.

On Friday, the Eagles released their final injury report of the week. Unlike most reports, this time it is the lack of names that will excite Eagles' fans.

Offensive linemen Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, and Landon Dickerson were all removed. They will all play on Sunday against the Lions, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Johnson has been working through an ankle injury, Dickerson has a quad, and Jurgens has missed the last two games with a knee injury.

In fact, it will be the healthiest Philadelphia has been all season, with all 53 players participating in full.

Meanwhile, the Lions enter the game a bit banged up.

Detroit announced on Friday that former Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta will not play. Both offensive tackles, Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, are questionable. Even two members of Detroit's secondary, Terrion Arnold and Kerby Joseph, have been ruled out.

The Sunday Night Football matchup is expected to be close, with Philly favored by just 2.5 points. In what promises to be a hard-fought, physical football game, the injury edge clearly belongs to the Eagles.