AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles’ star wide receiver, won’t play Sunday against the New York Giants but is expected to return after the team’s bye for the Nov. 10 game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brown missed practices this week with a hamstring issue, and the Eagles listed him out for Week 8.

Brown has carried the Eagles’ passing game at times this season. According to ESPN, he has 29 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns through seven games, numbers that reflect both his big-play impact and a lighter target share compared with past seasons.

Brown flashed his upside in last week’s 28-22 win over the Minnesota Vikings, when he finished with 121 yards and two scores, helping stabilize Philadelphia’s offense while Jalen Hurts delivered a strong outing. That effort underlined why the Eagles prefer to be cautious with him. When healthy, Brown changes coverage plans and creates space for teammates.

Coach Nick Sirianni and the medical staff will use the bye to manage Brown’s recovery, a familiar strategy around soft-tissue injuries that can be aggravated by premature returns. The early estimate of a Week 10 return gives the Eagles a small runway to get Brown through treatment, monitored workouts, and a clean lift in practice before he faces Green Bay.

Brown’s absence forces the Eagles to lean more on DeVonta Smith, the tight ends, and scheme wrinkles to sustain explosiveness. It also feeds ongoing trade chatter, which the team has repeatedly downplayed, by adding uncertainty around how the roster might look at the deadline. For now, Philadelphia will prioritize getting Brown right rather than rushing him back, betting that fresh legs after the bye will preserve their championship window.