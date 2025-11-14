Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver AJ Brown has been critical about the team's offense lately, as he's seemingly grown frustrated with how the 2025-26 season is playing out. While some fans and football analysts call out Brown over his comments, it appears running back Saquon Barkley agrees with his teammate.

The 28-year-old rusher claimed that he doesn't believe Brown has said anything incorrect, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Overall, Barkley states that the Eagles are actively searching for ways to improve moving forward.

“Whether we score 10 or we score 40, A.J.'s not saying anything wrong,” said Barkley. “We're looking for ways to improve.”

Barkley then backed that up by suggesting that, despite the Eagles being 7-2 on the season so far, if the offense continues playing as it has, then the losses could begin piling up, per Berman. So, it seems as though Saquon Barkley is more in agreement with AJ Brown.

“We know we're 7-2,” Barkley said. “But we know the way we play on offense, more time than not, it's going to get us beat.”

Brown, who is 28 years old, has taken a noticeable dip in production through eight games played this season. He's currently on pace for career lows, as the Eagles star has only recorded 31 receptions, 408 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. AJ Brown is projecting toward the worst numbers of his career since the 2021-20 season with the Tennessee Titans, where he finished with 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns.

The offensive struggles were seen in the 10-7 Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers. Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and the Eagles will hope to right the ship in Week 11 when they take on the Detroit Lions in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup.