A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles have looked far from a perfect marriage at times this season, and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo offered a candid breakdown Thursday of why the star receiver hasn’t been as involved.

Patullo told Zach Berman of The Athletic that the issue isn’t one schematic mistake repeating itself, but the chess match of in-game adjustments and the quality of defenses the Eagles have faced.

“I wouldn’t say it’s different… I think there’s been more change within the game quickly, rather than game to game,” he said, noting his staff often has to pivot after the first series.

Brown hasn’t gone quiet by accident. He has 31 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns this season via ESPN, a notable downgrade from the production fans expect from a top-tier wide receiver. Those numbers tell part of the story, defenses are keyed and game plans shift, and so does Brown’s role.

Brown aired frustration about his usage on a recent stream and in postgame comments, saying the offense must “do a better job of creating for me” and warning that relying on the defense won’t carry the team forever. His remarks stirred headlines and prompted sharper questions of play-calling and creation.

Patullo pushed back on the narrative that the staff is failing to get Brown involved the same way every week, arguing the adjustments are fluid and often mandatory when coverage and pass rush morph on a series-to-series basis. That doesn’t erase the optics, though; fans and media see a superstar who expects more targets and a coordinator who insists the situation is nuanced.

If the Eagles want to avoid a simmering locker-room storyline, they’ll need to turn talk into action. Schemes can be altered, formations can create space, and personnel usage can change in a week. For now, Brown’s talent remains unquestioned; it’s how the Eagles choose to unlock it that will define the second half of the season. Philadelphia sits at 7-2 and atop the NFC East, so those schematic choices carry playoff-weight urgency.