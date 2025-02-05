The Philadelphia Eagles suddenly have a situation to monitor with star defensive lineman Jalen Carter ahead of Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The two championship teams have been taking part in all of the traditional stages leading up to the big game.

Carter (illness) missed his media availability on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter. It's uncertain at this time whether or not he participated in Eagles practice.

This is the first that has been heard about Carter having any issues before Sunday's game, so the hope is that the illness is minor. For the moment, doesn't appear to be anything that would prevent him from suiting up against the Chiefs.

The No. 9 overall pick by the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft has put together a breakout campaign in Year 2, recording 42 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His performances throughout the playoffs have been game-altering. He has nine tackles (two for a loss), five QB hits, three pass deflections and a forced fumble in Philadelphia's wins over the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders.

Jalen Carter's presence on the Eagles defense is crucial

As it's been collectively great on the frontlines defensively for the Eagles all year, Carter is undoubtedly the Eagles' most imposing pass rusher. His overall impact, and tendency to draw double-teams from opposing offensive lines has been a key ingredient to Vic Fangio's success with the defense this season.

What makes Carter truly invaluable to the Eagles, is his capability to play most of the game without coming off the field. Head coach Nick Sirianni has previously addressed what it means for the defense.

“You got to be in great shape to play that percentage of plays,” Sirianni said, per Ariel Simpson of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “There’s not a lot of defensive linemen that are playing that percentage of plays because the coaches will take them out if they feel like they’re gassed a little bit. We all see the film of what Jalen Carter can do, right and all the things that he’s shown. This is why we’re talking about him right now.

“But the off-the-field things that he’s worked so hard on — weighing what he’s supposed to weigh, being in great shape, practicing his butt off, working on the fundamentals — you talk about a guy who knows how to take away the football, he’s got a knack for taking away the football … Can’t say enough about Jalen and his work ethic to put himself in this position where he is playing 98%.”

Considering what's at stake, it's safe to say that Carter and the Eagles are going to do whatever possible for him to recover quickly for Sunday.