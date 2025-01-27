Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni did more than praise God after winning the NFC title. He excitedly asked “How about our QB?” when addressing the grit of Jalen Hurts.

The coach and quarterback get one more crack at a Super Bowl ring. They're heading back to the big game for the second time in three seasons after destroying the Washington Commanders 55-23 on Sunday. But they made history in the process.

Hurts and Sirianni are officially the first QB/head coach duo in Eagles history to head to a second Super Bowl, as confirmed by Associated Press NFL writer Rob Maadi.

Philadelphia is known for some iconic QB and HC collaborations before Hurts and Sirianni came along. But Andy Reid/Donavan McNabb and even Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil and his QB Ron Jaworski never returned to a Super Bowl together.

Jalen Hurts makes history elsewhere for Eagles

The now two-time NFC champion QB made history in another category.

Hurts turned to his legs and scored not one, but three rushing touchdowns. He surpassed NFL Hall of Famer and past Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Steve Young for most playoff running touchdowns by a QB.

Hurts only tallied 16 rushing yards on 10 carries. But still delivered the football version of a hat trick. He wasn't the only Eagles star to cross the end zone three times.

Saquon Barkley shredded the Commanders defense with 118 yards and three touchdowns. The newcomer Eagles RB even scored on the team's opening offensive possession — rumbling and spinning his way to a 60-yard scoring scamper.

Hurts produced an efficient evening through the air as well. He completed 20 passes out of 28 attempts, compiling 246 yards and tossing one touchdown. A.J. Brown became the recipient of his four-yard TD toss during the second quarter.

The Eagles drafted Hurts with the vision of leading the future of the franchise. Hurts has shattered franchise history now with Sirianni. Now he'll aim to claim his first-ever Super Bowl ring with the head coach who tabbed him the starter the moment he assumed the HC reins in the 2021 season.