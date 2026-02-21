For one reason or another, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts might just be the most polarizing player in the NFL.

To some, he's a fantastic leader who has won a ton of games and will forever be immortalized in the annals of football history as a Super Bowl MVP. And to others? Well, Hurts is a system quarterback who famously had multiple games in 2025 alone where he didn't have a completed pass in a half.

Does Hurts have his flaws? Most certainly so, but when it comes to his leadership ability, one of his former wide receivers, Jahan Dotson, believes Hurts is one of the very best, as he explained to Jordan Schultz on his Schultz Report.

“I would say so. My two years being here, he was way more vocal. You know, we were challenging ourselves, the coaches were challenging us, and you know, he was relaying those messages to us when we were tired. Tired in practice or tired in the full court, he was relaying those messages to us, and he was making sure that, you know, everything was a tight ship run. You know, he truly is, I feel like, one of the best leaders I've ever been around.”

Turning his attention to head coach Nick Sirianni, Dotson explained why he and his teammates love playing under the Super Bowl winner, as he energizes his players to produce to the best of their abilities.

“He commands the attention of the huddle, he commands the attention of the room. He has so much swag when it comes to the head coach, right? He has the ultimate faith in his guys. He doesn't care who we're stacked up against. They could be the, what is it, the 85 Bears? He doesn't care,” Dotson noted.

“If it's fourth and five with the game on the line, just know we're going for it and we're going to get it. He has that much confidence in your team. Week 18, game doesn't matter, and A.J. and Smitty are sitting out, and, you know, I'm the one now. He's like, you're going to go for 100 today, and we're going to get a W. He instills that confidence in you, and it's really cool to have a coach like that.”

Do Hurts and Sirianni have their haters? Most certainly so, but if members of the Eagles trust them to lead Philadelphia to victory, maybe that's all that really matters.