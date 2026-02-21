With the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of the offseason after a disappointing finish to this past season, each player on the team is looking to bounce back in a huge way, especially running back Saquon Barkley. As the Eagles look to the offseason to bolster their team, Barkley gives insight into preparing for his ninth season in the NFL.

Barkley would speak on the NFL Network show “The Insiders,” and would speak about how he is attacking the offseason differently compared to prior seasons when he was younger.

“When I was younger, I used to get right after it…It's still that mindset, just in a different way. I'm attacking the angles that I'm trying to get into. How can I get into my knees and my ankles better, my hips better, how can I continue to stay healthy? How can I just be a better athlete?

“It’s not really the mindset of putting 500 pounds on your back right now,” Barkley continued. “I’m working on trampolines. I’m working on (a) hula hoop of getting my body coordination back together. I'm super excited, and it's new, and it's different. But you want to play as long as you can, and I want to be super successful for a long time, so you got to change it up. And I feel like it's been helpful. And I got a routine now that I love.”

After rushing for 2,005 yards in 2024, he would record 1,140 last season, though the overall goal is to help Philadelphia further improve after finishing 11-6, winning the NFC East, but losing in the wild-card game to the San Francisco 49ers.

There's no denying how crucial Barkley is to the Eagles' offense, with the team looking to make a big impact next season.