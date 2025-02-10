Jalen Hurts silenced multiple critics in Super Bowl 59 Sunday. The often criticized Philadelphia Eagles quarterback delivered two touchdowns in the 40-22 beatdown of the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts walked away earning Most Valuable Player honors and touching the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

But Hurts didn't walk out completely from the Caesars Superdome. He fired off a fiery message to his haters, right in front of the NFL Network cameras after the game.

“I can't control what these people think. But if it takes all the hate, all the scrutiny and all the different opinions for me to be a world champion, then keep it coming,” Hurts said.

Hurts became the second Eagles QB to claim the game's MVP honors. Philadelphia last watched Nick Foles take home the honor. Although Foles started the year as a backup to Carson Wentz. Ironically, Wentz suited up as a backup against his former team on Sunday.

The new Eagles Super Bowl MVP shared a “God is good” statement after the victory. That came before his shot toward the ones hating on his game.

But for Hurts, that wasn't the only fiery message involving him.

Jalen Hurts Jordan commercial sparks reactions

Jordan brand is one of Hurts' main endorsements. The popular shoe and clothing line dropped a fiery commercial immediately after the Super Bowl. The spot was called “Love Hurts.”

That commercial featured late legendary R&B singer Teddy Pendergrass and his “Love TKO” in the background. And the TV spot drew multiple online reactions for Hurts and Jordan brand.

“Holy hell…This Jordan Jalen Hurts commercial is absolutely unbelievable,” said Philadelphia sports podcaster Josh Reynolds via social media.

Reynolds wasn't the online media personality chiming in. Cam Smith of Chicago Sports Network called the postgame commercial “a nice look.”

“That Jordan Brand spot for Jalen Hurts was a nice look. Playing Teddy P’s “Love TKO” throughout to help celebrate,” Smith posted.

Like Hurts' postgame interview, this immediate commercial fired off an additional message directed toward the doubters of the Eagles QB. Now, Hurts can enjoy being a Super Bowl winning QB.