Jason Kelce has always been a larger-than-life presence in Philadelphia — but now, one fan has taken their admiration to permanent, skin-level heights, per SI. A viral tattoo, created by Philadelphia-based artist Pattat_Tat2, features Kelce in a risqué pose that’s hard to ignore.

The image shows the beloved former center reclining on his side in a full pin-up pose, wearing only his Eagles helmet, green gloves, and cleats. Everything else? Left out for dramatic effect.

This fan got an interesting Jason Kelce tattoo. Kylie's reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/70f88O842G — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The tattoo was meant to be a tribute to Kelce’s recent retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Eagles. “The fan was a huge Eagles supporter and wanted to honor Jason’s career,” Pattat told Sports Illustrated. “We went all out with the concept and placement. I had a lot of fun with it.”

The image caught fire quickly on social media, and it wasn’t long before Kelce himself responded. Sharing the photo on X, he captioned it, “I don’t know whether to be flattered or concerned… but I appreciate the dedication.” His reaction drew thousands of likes, retweets, and replies from fans who couldn’t believe the level of detail, or the boldness of the tribute.

Though the tattoo may not be hanging in Lincoln Financial Field anytime soon, it’s already become part of Jason Kelce lore. From wild postgame celebrations to unforgettable press conferences, the six-time Pro Bowler has never shied away from personality. This fan ink just added another unforgettable chapter to his legacy.