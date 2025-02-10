The Philadelphia Eagles got it done. Philadelphia stopped Kansas City's attempt at a three-peat, defeating them 40-22 in Super Bowl 59. The Eagles have now won two Super Bowls, doubling their franchise total. Now that the work is done, the Eagles and the rest of Philadelphia can celebrate a job well done.

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was filled with excitement after winning Super Bowl 59. He admitted that winning a Super Bowl is unlike any other accomplishment he has ever had.

“Man it's different, it's not like winning the Natty,” Carter told NFL Network's Stacey Dales after the game. “Natty feels good but this Super Bowl is way different. Way more publicity and more everything.”

Carter is of course referring to the College Football Playoff National Championship. He won two national championships with Georgia during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Carter also joked with Dales about his illness that kept him out of practice and some festivities in the week before the big game.

“I don't know man, it hit a couple players on the team. A couple players got sick. But we fought through it man, we still knew what the goal was. We came out here and we executed. It's all love, man I love this team.”

Thankfully Carter's illness could not stop him and the Eagles from realizing their destiny.

Jalen Hurts heaps praise on Eagles defense after huge blowout victory in Super Bowl 59

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gave a ton of praise to his defense after Sunday's thrilling Super Bowl victory.

Hurts went to great lengths to point out that Philadelphia's defense was the difference in the game.

“Defense wins championships. We saw how they played today. We saw the difference they made in the game,” Hurts said after the game. “They gave us opportunities, gave us short fields. And we're able to do what we do. We've always said it's about being able to win in different ways. We've been dominant in the run game, we've been efficient in the passing game. [We have] just done what needed to be done.”

The Eagles managed six sacks and three turnovers on defense, including a crucial pick-six by Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean. That second-quarter turnover tipped the scales into blowout territory for the Eagles.

Carter also gave some love to his fellow defenders.

“Man, them boys balled out,” Carter declared during his interview with Stacey Dales. “When it was time for them to step up, they stepped up. We made a couple of big plays. I don't think they got a first down until late in the second quarter.”

Now the Eagles have plenty of time to celebrate their historic victory before transitioning into offseason mode and turning their attention to the 2025 season.